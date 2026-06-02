15-day deadline to fix 202 waterlogging points

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has directed officials to take proactive measures to prevent flooding and waterlogging in the IT corridor, warning that even minor water accumulation could trigger major traffic disruptions during the monsoon.

At a joint monsoon preparedness review meeting with Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana on Monday, officials reviewed 202 identified waterlogging points within CMC limits, including 83 major, 95 medium and 24 minor locations.

Ranganath instructed officials of all departments to resolve the identified issues within 15 days and urged officials not to delay works citing pending permissions. He stressed the need for coordinated action, prioritisation of desilting works and comprehensive mapping of manholes for emergency response.

He also directed officials to use SMS alerts to inform citizens not only about heavy rainfall but also about flood-prone routes and alternative travel options.

The meeting reviewed flood management measures for 30 major lakes. Officials decided to install sluice gates to regulate water levels and improve flood mitigation.