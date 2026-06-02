Abhyudaya 5.0 celebrates classical dance traditions with grace and devotion

The evening continued with a solo performance by Bhavajan Kumar, who travelled from Canada to be a part of the festival. Presenting a refined Bharatanatyam repertoire, he also conducted a workshop for the students of the Nrityashala, sharing his knowledge and experience with aspiring dancers.

His performance commenced with the Tyagaraja kriti Sri Ganapathini and moved on to Ala Nee Dayaradu and Balakanakamaya. The latter gained popularity through the film Sagara Sangamam, in which Kamal Haasan performed to the composition. The final piece, dedicated to Goddess Neelambari, was a devotional presentation celebrating the divine feminine. All the pieces were choreographed by his guru, Leela Samson.

“I am coming to Hyderabad after a long time, and it’s very hot. It is a joy to be invited by my dear friend Subbulakshmi akka. She is doing wonderful work here, educating people about the traditional values of art in Hyderabad. She is bridging the gap between the younger and older generations. When we perform, we are summoning the divine, and it is for the audience to experience that connection,” Bhavajan Kumar concluded.