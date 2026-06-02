Abhyudaya 5.0 celebrates classical dance traditions with grace and devotion

The stage came alive with the sounds of classical music, rhythmic footwork, and expressive storytelling as Abhyudaya 5.0 unfolded at Sacred Space. Hosted by Bharatanatyam artiste and founder of Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala, Subbulakshmi Rana, the annual festival celebrated the richness of India’s classical dance traditions through a vibrant showcase of Bharatanatyam and Kathak. From young students taking their first steps on stage to seasoned performers presenting refined repertoires, the evening was a testament to the dedication and passion that keep these art forms thriving.
The fifth edition of the festival also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Kathak dance exponent, late Mangala Bhatt. Students of Nrityashala presented graceful movements, intricate footwork, and command over rhythm left the audience mesmerised.
As audiences witnessed the classical marvels unfold on stage, Subbulakshmi Rana shared the inspiration behind the festival. “The idea of the Abhyudaya festival started four years ago. We established Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala in 2019, and as an artiste, I always felt the need to contribute something meaningful to the world of art. That is why we started this festival,” she said.
One of the primary objectives of Abhyudaya has been to provide a platform for solo dancers and encourage young talent. The enthusiasm of the students was evident in every performance. “We began with the Subbulakshmi Nrityashala ensemble, where the children presented a Bharatanatyam repertoire. They performed a small Keerthanam, followed by a beautiful Andal Kavitvam, where they dressed as Andal and brought the poetry to life through dance. The children then performed Ananda Nartana Keertanam, choreographed by Leela Samson, followed by the exquisite Natabhairavi Tillana,” Subbulakshmi explained.
The evening continued with a solo performance by Bhavajan Kumar, who travelled from Canada to be a part of the festival. Presenting a refined Bharatanatyam repertoire, he also conducted a workshop for the students of the Nrityashala, sharing his knowledge and experience with aspiring dancers.
His performance commenced with the Tyagaraja kriti Sri Ganapathini and moved on to Ala Nee Dayaradu and Balakanakamaya. The latter gained popularity through the film Sagara Sangamam, in which Kamal Haasan performed to the composition. The final piece, dedicated to Goddess Neelambari, was a devotional presentation celebrating the divine feminine. All the pieces were choreographed by his guru, Leela Samson.
“I am coming to Hyderabad after a long time, and it’s very hot. It is a joy to be invited by my dear friend Subbulakshmi akka. She is doing wonderful work here, educating people about the traditional values of art in Hyderabad. She is bridging the gap between the younger and older generations. When we perform, we are summoning the divine, and it is for the audience to experience that connection,” Bhavajan Kumar concluded.