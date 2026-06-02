Former corporator stages sit-in at Prajavani

HYDERABAD: Alleging prolonged neglect of civic issues and the absence of key officials, former corporator V Sravan staged a sit-in protest during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme at the Malkajgiri Municipal Zonal Office on Monday.

Sravan, along with local leaders, attended the programme seeking solutions to grievances but expressed anger after finding several officials absent. He put up a memorandum on the chair of the zonal commissioner and questioned the functioning of the civic administration.

Sravan raised concerns over unresolved issues related to sanitation, street lighting, fogging operations, road repairs and desilting works. He also criticised the absence of officials from the sanitation, engineering, horticulture and sports wings.

Following the protest, senior officials rushed to the venue and held discussions with him. Sravan questioned delays in desilting works despite the approaching monsoon and alleged that roads in Anand Bagh and Safilguda had been dug up by electricity authorities without restoration.

He also highlighted pothole-ridden roads in Uttamnagar, delays in construction of public toilets in Safilguda, the need for mobile toilet facilities, inadequate anti-mosquito fogging and the removal of water hyacinth from Safilguda Lake.

Refusing to withdraw his protest without assurances, Sravan continued the sit-in until Zonal Commissioner Sanchit Gangwar assured him that action would be initiated on all issues within a week. He then called off the protest.