Jonita: Challenging vocal work will always excite me

If you’ve found yourself humming something you couldn’t quite place lately, there’s a good chance it was Jonita. From Sau Tarah Ke and The Breakup Song to Gilehriyaan, Lagdi Hai Thaai, and Allah Duhai Hai — she was already a fixture in Hindi cinema before most people knew her name. Then came Dil Ka Telephone, What Jhumka?, Vida Karo, and Main Tumhara, cementing her as one of Bollywood’s most reliable voices. Down south, she has been equally unstoppable — Mental Manadhil, Jimki Ponnu, Arabic Kuthu, and OMG Pilla are just a few stops on what is truly an endless list. And now, with Khasiyat from Chand Mera Dil and Tera Ho Jaun from HJTIHH freshly out, she shows no sign of slowing down. Effortlessly crossing boundaries that would trip most artists, Jonita is one of those rare voices who makes it all look easy. CE catches up with her, as she opens up on her back-to-back tracks, romantic songs and more.