Surya Sharma’s calm in chaos

There’s a quiet intensity to Surya Sharma, one that reflects both on and off screen. As Undekhi continues to build its cult status among audiences with its finale season now streaming on SonyLiv, Surya’s portrayal of Rinku remains one of the show’s most compelling arcs. This season, however, the actor steps into an emotionally fractured version of the character, carrying grief, power and vulnerability all at once. In conversation with CE, Surya opens up about returning to Rinku’s world, the discipline theatre has given him, why he keeps fame at arm’s length, and his dream of working with Mani Ratnam and SS Rajamouli.

Excerpts

Undekhi has developed a strong cult following over the years. What was your first reaction when you read the script for this season?

When I read the script, it felt very interesting because I was getting to play Rinku again, but in a completely different state of mind, this time. There are so many layers to him now. He’s conflicted, emotional and vulnerable. Rinku is broken, yet he’s still running an empire and trying to make sense of everything around him. He has lost the people who were once his support system — there’s no father figure, warmth, family around him anymore. So emotionally, he’s in a very difficult place. But as an actor, that made the character even more exciting to explore.