Surya Sharma’s calm in chaos

There’s a quiet intensity to Surya Sharma, one that reflects both on and off screen. As Undekhi continues to build its cult status among audiences with its finale season now streaming on SonyLiv, Surya’s portrayal of Rinku remains one of the show’s most compelling arcs. This season, however, the actor steps into an emotionally fractured version of the character, carrying grief, power and vulnerability all at once. In conversation with CE, Surya opens up about returning to Rinku’s world, the discipline theatre has given him, why he keeps fame at arm’s length, and his dream of working with Mani Ratnam and SS Rajamouli.
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Undekhi has developed a strong cult following over the years. What was your first reaction when you read the script for this season?
When I read the script, it felt very interesting because I was getting to play Rinku again, but in a completely different state of mind, this time. There are so many layers to him now. He’s conflicted, emotional and vulnerable. Rinku is broken, yet he’s still running an empire and trying to make sense of everything around him. He has lost the people who were once his support system — there’s no father figure, warmth, family around him anymore. So emotionally, he’s in a very difficult place. But as an actor, that made the character even more exciting to explore.
Your character carries a lot of intensity. How did you approach it?
I like to stay very present while performing. That’s how I work on set. When you’re truly in the moment, different emotions come naturally — love, anger, fear, hatred, vulnerability. Of course, there’s pressure because you want to meet the expectations of the director, producer and audience. But I see that as motivation. It pushes me to look at scenes differently and discover new emotions within them.
What were some of the most emotionally demanding scenes to shoot this season?
There’s a confrontation scene between Rinku, Papaji and Mahi that was especially difficult for me. Rinku is usually someone who thinks ahead and takes calculated decisions, but in that moment, he completely loses control emotionally. He has just lost Muskaan, he realises Papaji isn’t who he claims to be, and his mother has also been lying to him. Everything around him starts collapsing at once. That emotional weight was difficult to carry, but with the help of director Ashish sir, I was able to hold on to that feeling and perform the scene honestly.
Has your theatre background shaped the way you perform on camera?
Theatre still helps me every single day. It gives you a sense of ownership as a performer. When you’re standing on stage in front of 800 people, eventually you forget they’re even there because the spotlight is on you and you’re fully immersed in the performance. Coming from theatre, I’m conditioned to believe the first instinct is often the purest.
How do you deal with the pressure that comes with success?
I think I’ve become calmer with time. My job is to act, finish the work honestly and move on to the next project. I don’t take appreciation too seriously anymore because one day all of this can disappear. And when it does, you shouldn’t feel broken by it.
Are you open to working in Tollywood?
I’m trying, and I’ve come close to projects before. I really want to work with filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Mani Ratnam sir. If I have to do something, I want to do it with the best people.
What’s next for you?
There’s a show releasing very soon, though I can’t reveal much about it yet. I shot for it back in 2022, so I’m excited that it’s finally coming out after almost four years. Apart from that, I’m currently shooting another project and honestly, I’m just enjoying the process and the kind of work coming my way right now.