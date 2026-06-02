Urban heat island effect puts Hyderabad at greater risk: Report

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana could face a growing public health challenge from extreme heat, according to a new study that suggests heatwaves may be causing far more deaths across India than official records indicate.

Published in Frontiers in Environmental Health, the study presents the first nationwide district-level assessment of heatwave-induced excess mortality in India. Researchers estimate that a single day of extreme heat could trigger nearly 3,400 additional deaths nationwide, while a five-day heatwave may result in close to 30,000 excess deaths.

The findings carry particular significance for Telangana, as Hyderabad was one of only 10 Indian cities used as a benchmark for estimating heatwave-related mortality across climatically similar districts.

Researchers found that districts grouped under Hyderabad’s climate cluster on the Deccan Plateau displayed mortality patterns comparable to other highly vulnerable regions of the country. Hyderabad served as a representative city for dozens of districts with similar climate and elevation characteristics, helping researchers estimate how extreme temperatures translate into increased mortality risks.