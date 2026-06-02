World Environment Day: Raising a Toast to Sustainability

Evening was reserved for enjoying the sunset by the pool while sipping on the Cold Brew Negroni, an inventive fusion of cocktail culture and café comfort. Gin, cold brew coffee, sweet vermouth, Campari, and condensed milk came together in a surprisingly smooth concoction that felt both indulgent and relaxing. Even here, the emphasis on using brewed coffee creatively echoed the hotel’s larger philosophy of reducing waste while enhancing flavour.

For dinner, as we enjoyed a Telangana-inspired thali at Permit To Grill, the beverage menu too offered unique creations. The Golden Berry Idukki stood out for its layered flavour profile. Cardamom and blueberry-infused gin topped with tonic water created a refreshing drink where spice and sweetness balanced beautifully. The subtle warmth of cardamom gave it an unmistakably Indian character while keeping the overall profile modern and crisp.

Perhaps the most evocative drink of the night was The Palm Old Fashion. Made with Indian whiskey, palm jaggery, and orange bitters, the cocktail seemed to capture two moods at once — the earthy warmth of Chennai and the relaxed sunsets of Goa. Slow, smoky, and deeply comforting, it felt designed for conversations that stretch late into the evening. The use of palm jaggery instead of refined sweeteners added not just depth of flavour but also highlighted the growing preference for indigenous, minimally processed ingredients.

And then there was The Heart of South India — easily the boldest creation on the table. Sambhar-infused vodka topped with spiced soda may sound unconventional, but the cocktail somehow managed to transform one of South India’s most familiar flavours into a surprisingly balanced drink. It was playful, daring, and unapologetically regional — the kind of cocktail that sparks conversation long after the glass is empty.

In a city known for its culinary richness, these cocktails feel like an extension of Hyderabad itself — vibrant, experimental, rooted in tradition, yet constantly reinventing itself. This World Environment Day, what makes the experience at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre stand out even more is its quiet commitment to sustainability through mindful sourcing, ingredient upcycling, and celebrating local flavours. Here, every cocktail is not just crafted for indulgence, but also as a reminder that small conscious choices can make luxury experiences more meaningful and responsible.