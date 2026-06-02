World Environment Day: Raising a Toast to Sustainability

There is something quietly intoxicating about evenings in Hyderabad. The city slows down just enough for conversations to linger longer, lights to glow softer, and experiences to feel more personal. During a recent stay at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, that feeling came alive most beautifully through its cocktail experience — one that goes far beyond simply serving drinks. With World Environment Day on June 5 around the corner, the hotel’s thoughtful approach to sustainability made the experience feel even more relevant, proving that luxury and conscious living can comfortably exist side by side.
At first glance, the hotel’s bar menu reads like that of any other star property. But the moment you go beyond what’s in print, every sip brings a surprise. From repurposed ingredients and locally sourced produce to flavours inspired by South India, each glass arrives with its own personality while quietly embracing environmentally mindful practices.
Our evening began at The Bar with Bamboo Breeze, a refreshing cocktail crafted with bamboo-infused gin, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lime juice. Light, aromatic, and earthy in equal measure, the drink immediately stood apart for its subtle use of sustainable ingredients. Equally memorable was the Upcycled Old Fashioned, the hotel’s thoughtful take on the timeless classic. Made using repurposed bourbon, house-made bitters created from leftover citrus peels, and organic cane sugar, the cocktail reflected a growing global shift towards sustainable bartending practices where minimising kitchen waste becomes part of the creative process.
For those who enjoy bright, fruit-forward flavours, the Solar Sour offered a vibrant surprise. Vodka infused with solar-dried fruits paired beautifully with fresh lemon juice and organic agave syrup, creating a drink that was refreshing without being overly sweet. One of the most elegant cocktails on the menu was the Bees Knees Blossom. Infused with locally sourced honey, the gin-based drink balanced floral sweetness with citrus sharpness, while edible flowers added a delicate visual charm. Beyond flavour, the use of regional ingredients also highlighted how supporting local sourcing can reduce food miles while celebrating native produce. All these were aptly accompanied by delicious bites like Chicken Tikka, Chicken Satay, and Palak Patta Chaat. And that’s how we wrapped up day one.
The next day brought a truly elevated experience — off-menu creations crafted by the bartenders, cocktails that blended local nostalgia with playful experimentation and are soon to become part of the seasonal menu at The Bar and the curated menu for intimate dining at Under the Mango Tree.
The Cucumber Hawaii arrived like a cool breeze on a humid afternoon. A refreshing blend of cucumber, mint, gin, honey, and tonic water, the drink carried tropical freshness while remaining remarkably light. Then came the Banganapalli Masti, perhaps the most Hyderabad-inspired drink of the evening. Combining fresh mango puree, cucumber, lime juice, and vodka, the cocktail celebrated the city’s love for the iconic Banganapalli mango. Every sip carried the sweetness and familiarity of summer afternoons, transformed into something sophisticated yet comforting. Seasonal ingredients like mangoes not only enhanced freshness but also reflected a more conscious approach towards ingredient sourcing and consumption. We enjoyed these two offerings alongside our lunch at Food Exchange.
Evening was reserved for enjoying the sunset by the pool while sipping on the Cold Brew Negroni, an inventive fusion of cocktail culture and café comfort. Gin, cold brew coffee, sweet vermouth, Campari, and condensed milk came together in a surprisingly smooth concoction that felt both indulgent and relaxing. Even here, the emphasis on using brewed coffee creatively echoed the hotel’s larger philosophy of reducing waste while enhancing flavour.
For dinner, as we enjoyed a Telangana-inspired thali at Permit To Grill, the beverage menu too offered unique creations. The Golden Berry Idukki stood out for its layered flavour profile. Cardamom and blueberry-infused gin topped with tonic water created a refreshing drink where spice and sweetness balanced beautifully. The subtle warmth of cardamom gave it an unmistakably Indian character while keeping the overall profile modern and crisp.
Perhaps the most evocative drink of the night was The Palm Old Fashion. Made with Indian whiskey, palm jaggery, and orange bitters, the cocktail seemed to capture two moods at once — the earthy warmth of Chennai and the relaxed sunsets of Goa. Slow, smoky, and deeply comforting, it felt designed for conversations that stretch late into the evening. The use of palm jaggery instead of refined sweeteners added not just depth of flavour but also highlighted the growing preference for indigenous, minimally processed ingredients.
And then there was The Heart of South India — easily the boldest creation on the table. Sambhar-infused vodka topped with spiced soda may sound unconventional, but the cocktail somehow managed to transform one of South India’s most familiar flavours into a surprisingly balanced drink. It was playful, daring, and unapologetically regional — the kind of cocktail that sparks conversation long after the glass is empty.
In a city known for its culinary richness, these cocktails feel like an extension of Hyderabad itself — vibrant, experimental, rooted in tradition, yet constantly reinventing itself. This World Environment Day, what makes the experience at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre stand out even more is its quiet commitment to sustainability through mindful sourcing, ingredient upcycling, and celebrating local flavours. Here, every cocktail is not just crafted for indulgence, but also as a reminder that small conscious choices can make luxury experiences more meaningful and responsible.