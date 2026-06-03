70-year-old Telangana man gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor

HYDERABAD: A 70-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in a case registered in May 2023 under Chandrayangutta police station limits.

Police said the case was initially registered at Chandrayangutta police station and was later transferred to Santoshnagar police following jurisdictional changes.

According to the prosecution, on May 11, 2023, the victim went to a stationery-cum-kirana store to purchase a milk packet. The convict, Mohammed Zameeruddin, a resident of the same locality, lured the child into his shop, sexually assaulted her, showed her explicit material and threatened her.

The child returned home in tears and narrated the incident to her uncle, following which her parents lodged a complaint with the police.

After trial, the Nampally court found him guilty under Section 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 read with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.