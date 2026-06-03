HYDRAA unveils Rs 6.13 crore monsoon preparedness plan

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon expected to reach Telangana soon, HYDRAA has invited tenders worth Rs 6.13 crore for deploying specialised rescue and dewatering teams across the Greater Hyderabad region during the 2026 monsoon season.

The initiative aims to address chronic waterlogging points, protect critical transport corridors and improve coordination among HYDRAA, traffic police, civic agencies and emergency services during heavy rainfall.

Under the plan, 27 medium-sized utility vehicles will be stationed strategically for five months and operated round the clock with dedicated manpower working in three shifts. Each vehicle will be staffed by a driver and four labourers per shift.

Officials said the teams will clear clogged drains, operate dewatering pumps, remove obstructions to stormwater flow and assist in rescue operations during flooding. Vehicles will be equipped with crowbars, spades, pickaxes, gamalas, safety jackets and portable pumps.