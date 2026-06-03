Nature’s healing role in everyday urban life

There is a reason people slow down during an evening walk in a park, pause under a tree for shade, or feel lighter after spending time in nature. In cities packed with traffic, concrete buildings, and endless noise, even a patch of green can feel like a breather. Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, mental health experts say these everyday green spaces are doing far more than making neighbourhoods look beautiful. They are helping people cope with stress, anxiety, loneliness, and emotional exhaustion.
Doctors say the link between nature and mental well-being has become impossible to ignore. Speaking about how green surroundings affect the mind, Dr Praveen Gopan, consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, says, “Studies show that access to parks, trees and natural surroundings can lower stress, anxiety and depression while improving mood, focus and social connection. Green neighbourhoods also encourage physical activity, which further supports emotional and mental health.”
For many people, life indoors has become routine. Long work hours, screens, traffic jams, and crowded spaces leave little room to mentally switch off. Explaining why nature feels calming, N Nandini, psychologist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explains, “Spending time near greenery reduces stress, lowers BP, improves mood and reduces chronic diseases. It also reduces the feeling of loneliness and enhances better sleep.” She adds that spending time in greenery stimulates the five senses and aligns people with nature, thereby helping them break away from the overstimulation of artificial life and urban environments.
The impact becomes even clearer when green spaces are missing. Talking about shrinking open spaces in growing cities, Dr Praveen narrates, “As cities expand and green spaces decline, mental health concerns such as stress, anxiety, depression and social isolation may become more prevalent. Reduced opportunities for recreation, relaxation and community interaction can affect emotional well-being.”
Children, especially, seem to connect with nature in ways adults often forget. Speaking about how greenery influences younger minds, Nandini highlights, “Exposing children to more greenery and nature helps them divert from gadgets and explore nature more, thereby enhancing their creativity and giving them more playtime, which is real-world exposure.” She further adds, “In the case of adults, it helps release stress, hidden unhealthy emotions, and ruminations that are a hindrance to growth.”
Green spaces also shape how people connect. Whether it is neighbours chatting during a walk or families gathering in parks, these spaces create a sense of belonging. Explaining this emotional connection, Dr Praveen shares, “Green spaces serve as natural gathering points where people can walk, exercise and interact with others. These shared environments help reduce loneliness, strengthen social bonds and foster a sense of belonging. Stronger community connections are closely linked to lower stress levels, better emotional health and improved overall mental well-being.”
Nature also affects the body in ways many people may not realise. Speaking about what happens during time spent outdoors, Nandini says, “Spending time in natural environments like forests helps release hormones like endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine, which improve dopamine serotonin balance and elevates mood and energy. The presence of phytoncides emitted by plants and trees activates neural pathways associated with relaxation and mental well-being, while also reducing stress hormone production and improving immune function by increasing natural killer cell activity. Daily exposure of 30 minutes in greenery also improves cognitive restoration.”
As concrete spaces continue replacing natural ones, mental health professionals believe cities must prioritise greener urban environments. More parks, walkable neighbourhoods, and community-friendly public spaces may not just beautify cities but also help create healthier and emotionally stronger communities for the future.