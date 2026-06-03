Nature’s healing role in everyday urban life

There is a reason people slow down during an evening walk in a park, pause under a tree for shade, or feel lighter after spending time in nature. In cities packed with traffic, concrete buildings, and endless noise, even a patch of green can feel like a breather. Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, mental health experts say these everyday green spaces are doing far more than making neighbourhoods look beautiful. They are helping people cope with stress, anxiety, loneliness, and emotional exhaustion.