Safe food habits reduce AMR risk

Every meal we eat is expected to nourish and protect our health. However, experts warn that antimicrobial resistance (AMR), one of the world’s biggest public health threats, is increasingly entering the food chain. As World Food Safety Day is observed on June 7, health professionals say that the food choices we make, along with the way we handle and prepare food, can play a major role in reducing our exposure to antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Explaining how food choices can affect exposure to resistant bacteria, B Santosha, consultant dietitian and nutritionist at Kamineni Hospital, points out that resistant microorganisms can enter the food chain at multiple stages. “Food choices can significantly influence exposure to antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) bacteria because resistant microorganisms can enter the food chain through animal farming, food processing, and environmental contamination. Raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, and unpasteurised dairy products are commonly associated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The use of antibiotics in livestock can promote resistant strains such as salmonella, campylobacter, and Escherichia coli (E coli), which may contaminate food during production and processing. People can reduce the risk by choosing properly cooked foods, consuming pasteurised dairy products, purchasing food from reliable sources, and following safe food-handling practices,” says Santosha.
Sharing a similar concern, Dr Haritha Shyam B, chief dietitian at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, stresses the importance of making informed food choices. “The food choices we make can directly affect our exposure to antibiotic-resistant bacteria. A diet rich in fresh, safely handled food also helps limit the spread of resistant microbes through the food chain,” says Dr Haritha.
Certain foods require extra caution from consumers. “Ground meats such as beef, pork, and turkey can spread bacteria during processing, which is why thorough cooking is essential, while poultry like chicken and turkey may contain antibiotic-resistant, making proper cooking necessary to prevent infection. Farmed seafood in certain regions may carry resistant bacteria due to antibiotic use in aquaculture. Pre-cut salad greens, raw produce, raw milk, and unpasteurised dairy products can also contain harmful bacteria, so washing thoroughly and avoiding risky products is important, especially for vulnerable groups,” explains Santosha.
Dr Haritha adds that food safety begins in the kitchen. “Proper refrigeration, avoiding cross-contamination, thorough cooking and safe food handling practices are essential. Simple kitchen hygiene measures can significantly reduce the risk of foodborne infections and antimicrobial resistance,” the doctor expresses.
Experts also emphasise that simple kitchen habits can make a significant difference. “Proper washing, cooking, and kitchen hygiene are essential for reducing exposure to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, while proper cooking kills bacteria through recommended temperatures, especially for poultry and ground meat. Avoid washing raw poultry as it spreads bacteria, prevent cross-contamination with separate utensils, and wash hands, countertops, and kitchen tools before and after handling raw foods,” highlights Santosha.
The use of antibiotics in food production often raises concerns among consumers. Addressing this, Santosha acknowledges, “Antibiotics play an important role in treating sick animals, but inappropriate or excessive use in food production can contribute to antimicrobial resistance, while overuse may encourage resistant bacteria to spread through food, animals, humans, and the environment. Food safety regulations require withdrawal periods before products enter the market, and consumers should focus on safe sourcing, proper cooking, balanced diets, and responsible producers.”
Ultimately, experts say tackling antimicrobial resistance starts with everyday actions at home. Safe food handling, balanced nutrition, proper storage, careful cooking, responsible antibiotic use and teaching children good hygiene habits can collectively help reduce foodborne infections and protect public health for the future.