Safe food habits reduce AMR risk

Explaining how food choices can affect exposure to resistant bacteria, B Santosha, consultant dietitian and nutritionist at Kamineni Hospital, points out that resistant microorganisms can enter the food chain at multiple stages. “Food choices can significantly influence exposure to antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) bacteria because resistant microorganisms can enter the food chain through animal farming, food processing, and environmental contamination. Raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, and unpasteurised dairy products are commonly associated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The use of antibiotics in livestock can promote resistant strains such as salmonella, campylobacter, and Escherichia coli (E coli), which may contaminate food during production and processing. People can reduce the risk by choosing properly cooked foods, consuming pasteurised dairy products, purchasing food from reliable sources, and following safe food-handling practices,” says Santosha.