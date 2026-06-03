Sri Krishna: Music is a form of worship

With over two decades in the South Indian music industry, singer Sri Krishna Vishnubhotla has carved a special place for himself among music lovers. Known for his powerful vocals in chartbusters such as Kurchi Madathapetti, Ma Ma Mahesha, the title track of Bheemla Nayak, and many more, he has consistently impressed audiences with his versatility and soulful singing. As he gears up for Timeless with Sunitha Upadrashta on June 13 at Shilpakala Vedika, a special concert celebrating melodies across generations, Sri Krishna opens up about sharing the stage with singer Sunitha, his musical journey, inspirations, memorable performances, and what music truly means to him.
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Tell us about Timeless with Sunitha Upadrashta concert.
We all know that Sunitha garu is the melody queen. Since 1996, she has been ruling the world of melody, especially in Telugu cinema. I am always happy to sing with her because she has encouraged me from the beginning of my career. Since 2009, she has always supported me, taking me along for her shows and motivating me. The audience is going to enjoy every song because the theme of this concert is “Aa Nati Nundi Nedu Varaku” — from old classics to contemporary hits. Audiences can also expect songs originally rendered by legends like P Susheela garu and S Janaki garu, along with a few compositions by Ilaiyaraaja sir.
Take us through your musical journey.
For me, music is both a profession and a passion. Travelling with fellow singers, sharing experiences, and performing together brings immense joy. My passion for the art form keeps me going.
What is one song that is particularly close to your heart?
Ashta Chamma is very special to me because it was my first major break. The song was released in 2008, and even today it continues to receive love and appreciation on social media. It has become like a visiting card for me.
What do you think about contemporary music?
We should explore and enjoy every kind of music. However, at the end of the day, melody always rules. Whether it is mass music, hip-hop, jazz, or rock, there is always a strong melodic foundation behind it. Melody is the essence of music, and that is what ultimately stands the test of time.
What inspires you when it comes to music?
Every recording feels like a new experience. Even after singing for more than 20 years, I still approach every song as though it is my first. New-generation music directors bring fresh ideas and unique tastes. As singers, we need to adapt and deliver what they envision. Music is a continuous learning process. Today, many youngsters are incredibly talented. They not only sing but also compose, programme keyboards, mix tracks, and produce music. Social media has opened up many opportunities for them, and it is wonderful to see so many young artists choosing music as a career.
Who inspired you the most?
SP Balasubrahmanyam sir and KS Chithra garu have been my greatest inspirations. I also admire Janaki garu and Susheela garu. I had the privilege of travelling extensively with SPB sir and KS Chithra garu and performing alongside them in different countries. What impressed me most was not just their singing but their humility and the respect they showed towards fellow artists. Despite being legends, they always considered themselves students of music. I have countless beautiful memories with
What keeps you motivated?
Prayer, faith in God, and respect for music keep me grounded. Every opportunity should be treated with gratitude because there are countless talented people waiting for the same chance. Never take work casually. What may seem like a small opportunity to one person could be life-changing for another. Stay confident but never overconfident. Today it may be your turn, and tomorrow it could be someone else’s. Consistency and humility are equally important.
What does music mean to you?
Music is like God to me. It is a form of worship. Although I completed my MSc in Mathematics, I was fortunate to enter the world of music and work with great composers such as AR Rahman sir, Mani Sharma sir, Thaman sir, MM Keeravani sir, Anirudh Ravichander, and many others. Through music, I have had the opportunity to meet and learn from incredible people. For that, I feel blessed and grateful.
Any message for your fans?
I warmly invite everyone to attend Timeless with Sunitha Upadrashta. We all know Sunitha garu as an extraordinary singer, but she is also an exceptional human being. She is beautiful both inside and out, and she is a true warrior. We have a fantastic band accompanying us, and the concert promises to be a celebration of timeless music. It will truly feel like a festival for music lovers.