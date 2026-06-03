Sri Krishna: Music is a form of worship

Tell us about Timeless with Sunitha Upadrashta concert.

We all know that Sunitha garu is the melody queen. Since 1996, she has been ruling the world of melody, especially in Telugu cinema. I am always happy to sing with her because she has encouraged me from the beginning of my career. Since 2009, she has always supported me, taking me along for her shows and motivating me. The audience is going to enjoy every song because the theme of this concert is “Aa Nati Nundi Nedu Varaku” — from old classics to contemporary hits. Audiences can also expect songs originally rendered by legends like P Susheela garu and S Janaki garu, along with a few compositions by Ilaiyaraaja sir.



Take us through your musical journey.

For me, music is both a profession and a passion. Travelling with fellow singers, sharing experiences, and performing together brings immense joy. My passion for the art form keeps me going.



What is one song that is particularly close to your heart?

Ashta Chamma is very special to me because it was my first major break. The song was released in 2008, and even today it continues to receive love and appreciation on social media. It has become like a visiting card for me.