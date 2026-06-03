Telangana woman steals gold, silver from neighbour’s home

HYDERABAD: Bandlaguda police arrested a 44-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from her neighbour’s house and recovered property worth about Rs 15 lakh, including 8.2 tolas of gold ornaments and 1.8 kg of silver items.

The accused, Kapari Narsamma, is a resident of EWS Colony and a native of Khanapur village in Mahbubnagar district.

According to police, complainant N Giri Babu reported on May 31 that he and his family had left for Yadagirigutta at around 9 am on May 30. The following morning, his sister-in-law informed him over the phone that the main door lock of his house had been broken.

On returning home, he found that the locks of the main door and almirah had been broken and that gold ornaments and silver ornaments were missing. He subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, Giri expressed suspicion against Narsamma, citing previous disputes between the two families and her alleged involvement in earlier theft cases.

Based on credible information and evidence, police apprehended the accused. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed that, owing to previous enmity and after learning that the family had gone to Yadagirigutta, she took advantage of their absence and committed the theft.