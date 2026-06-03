The long road after Brain Tumour

As the world observes World Brain Tumour Day on June 8, doctors are highlighting an often-overlooked reality: surviving a brain tumour is only one part of the journey. For many patients, life after treatment comes with challenges that are not always visible to others. Long after surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy are over, survivors may continue to struggle with physical, emotional, and cognitive changes that affect their daily lives.
Many people assume that treatment marks the end of the struggle, but recovery is often far more complex. Explaining the hidden difficulties patients face, Dr Ayyadurai R, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, says, “Life after brain tumour treatment is rarely a neat ‘finish line’. Patients may have fluctuating sensory alterations, weakness, balance issues, convulsions, and pain. Emotionally, loneliness, regret over lost skills, and fear of recurrence are prevalent but frequently undetectable. These issues can persist or appear months later.”
The neurological impact can also continue long after treatment ends. Speaking about the long-term effects that often go unnoticed, Dr Kailas Mirche, senior neurologist, CARE Hospitals, explains, “Patients struggle with multitasking and executive functions that affect their work and daily activities. These symptoms are often subtle but can significantly impact quality of life and require ongoing neurological evaluation and rehabilitation.”
One of the most common concerns among survivors is difficulty with memory and concentration. Addressing this issue, Dr Ayyadurai explains, “Cognitive impairments after brain tumour treatment — difficulties with memory, concentration, planning or learning — are common and vary by tumour type, location and therapy. Neuropsychological testing identifies specific deficits; targeted cognitive rehab, compensatory strategies (lists, alarms), and workplace/academic accommodations can substantially improve independence and quality of life.”
Offering another perspective on cognitive recovery, Dr Kailas notes, “These issues may arise from the tumour itself, surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy. The good news is that many patients show gradual improvement over months to years due to the brain’s ability to adapt, a process known as neuroplasticity. Cognitive rehabilitation and structured mental exercises can further support recovery.”
Fatigue is another challenge that survivors frequently describe. Discussing why it can linger for years, Dr Ayyadurai says, “Fatigue can arise from the tumour itself, surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, sleep disruption, medications, emotional distress and deconditioning. The multimodal approach to management includes graded activity and energy-saving strategies, sleep hygiene, pain or depression treatment, meticulous medication reviews, and organised exercise regimens overseen by specialists.”
Some patients also continue to experience seizures despite successful treatment. Explaining why this happens, Dr Kailas narrates, “Seizures can persist even after successful tumour treatment because the tumour may have already altered the brain’s electrical pathways. The likelihood of ongoing seizures depends on factors such as tumour location, tumour type, duration of seizures before treatment, and the extent of brain involvement. Some patients require long-term anti-seizure medications and regular neurological follow-up.”
Experts stress that recovery does not end when treatment does. With rehabilitation, follow-up care, family support, and patience, many survivors can regain independence and improve their quality of life. The journey may be long, but with the right support systems in place, life after a brain tumour can still be meaningful, productive, and fulfilling.