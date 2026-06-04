Climate battle begins inside buildings

As Hyderabad’s real estate sector continues to expand rapidly, energy efficiency within the built environment has become a critical component of climate action. Leading this conversation is Rohith Pallerla, founder and CEO of Hyderabad-based climate-tech company Zodhya. Founded alongside his co-founder and CTO, Sharathmani Chinnasetti, the IIT Madras chemical engineering duo pioneered an asset-light, plug-and-play AI platform that helps slash urban carbon footprints from day one without disrupting existing infrastructure.

Buildings contribute nearly 37 percent of global energy-related emissions and are a major cause of localised urban heat islands. Moving beyond passive measures such as planting trees, Zodhya’s proprietary software modules optimise commercial cooling and industrial machinery operations.

Successfully deployed across more than 75 locations worldwide, Rohith talks to CE about how Zodhya has improved aggregate asset efficiency by 22.39 percent and saved over 2 million kWh of electricity and more.

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World Environment Day highlights collective climate action. How do you see AI-powered energy management contributing to India’s sustainability goals, particularly in rapidly growing urban centres like Hyderabad?

When we look at emissions as a whole, the conversation has historically focused on passive measures such as planting trees. While those efforts are necessary, we have gone beyond them. The reality is that buildings contribute close to one-fourth of global emissions and nearly 37 percent of energy-related emissions, according to UNEP. Another major challenge we have noticed is the emergence of urban heat islands. As dense architectural blocks are built closer together, large amounts of heat become trapped within smaller areas, causing temperatures to rise significantly above natural levels. Energy consumption is a key factor because it directly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. Our innovation focuses on minimising this localised heat impact while reducing a facility’s overall emissions. For perspective, our implementations at major buildings and airports in Hyderabad are saving approximately 126,000 kWh annually and reducing Scope 2 emissions by 90,720 kg of CO2 every month.