Four held for posing as cops, abducting businessman and extorting Rs 5.2 lakh

HYDERABAD: Jagadgirigutta police arrested four persons for allegedly abducting a 42-year-old man, posing as police officers and extorting Rs 5.26 lakh from him. Police seized an air pistol, a country-made 7.65 mm pistol, police uniforms, fake ID cards, rank badges, insignia, handcuffs, batons and other items.

The arrested persons were identified as Nagaraju Raghu Varma alias Alluri Vijayaram, Yeswanth Singh, Sathyabhan Singh and Thangellapalli Nagendra Varma. Two others, Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Sunil Kumar alias Fouzi, are absconding. Police said the accused met in prison and continued operating as an organised gang after their release.

Vijayaram is a habitual offender involved in 12 similar cases across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. He was detained twice under the Preventive Detention Act and is a rowdy-sheeter at Poduru police station.

According to police, the gang intercepted complainant Kavuri Purnachandra Rao near Shobodhaya Colony on May 18 while he was travelling towards Prashanth Nagar. Claiming a criminal case had been registered against him in Haryana, they forced him into a vehicle, confined him and seized his phone, ATM card and cash. The accused allegedly coerced him into revealing banking credentials and arranged a fake video call with a person posing as a Haryana police officer.