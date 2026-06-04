Inside the musical mind of Lakkshya

Excerpts

How do you feel performing in Hyderabad again and what can the audience expect from the show?

We’re really excited to perform in Hyderabad again. We’ve had some memorable shows in the city, and the audience has always been warm and receptive to our music. Of course, Hyderabad’s amazing food is another special connection we share, something every band member equally looks forward to. The Hyderabad audience can expect an immersive musical experience with an exciting set list that blends multiple genres seamlessly.