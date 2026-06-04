Inside the musical mind of Lakkshya

Ahead of their performance at Windmills Craftworks on June 5 and 6, contemporary Indian fusion band Lakkshya is returning to the city with violins, percussion, drums, keys and bass coming together in one immersive musical conversation. Led by violinists KJ Diliip and Ila Diliip, alongside percussionist Sunaad Anoor, drummer Gopi Shravan, keyboardist Vivek Santosh and bassist Bruthuva Caleb, the ensemble has been crafting a space where Carnatic music flows effortlessly alongside modern influences while staying deeply rooted in its essence.
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How do you feel performing in Hyderabad again and what can the audience expect from the show?
We’re really excited to perform in Hyderabad again. We’ve had some memorable shows in the city, and the audience has always been warm and receptive to our music. Of course, Hyderabad’s amazing food is another special connection we share, something every band member equally looks forward to. The Hyderabad audience can expect an immersive musical experience with an exciting set list that blends multiple genres seamlessly.
How did the idea for the band first come together?
For us, the spark came from constantly listening to and exploring different genres: jazz, pop, and Western music alongside our Carnatic roots. Over time, we felt inspired to create a sound that could naturally bring these worlds together while still preserving the essence and depth of Carnatic music through Lakkshya.
How do you balance experimentation in fusion music while preserving the essence of Carnatic music?
Every Lakkshya composition has its own balance. Some pieces stay deeply rooted in traditional ragas, and some will have a lot of other elements that we have learnt in Carnatic music, like improvisation style and structure, rhythmic patterns, type and structure of composition, while others draw inspiration from jazz and Western influences. We enjoy experimenting and pushing boundaries, but we always make sure the essence, emotion, and authenticity of our roots remain at the heart of our sound.
Have there been moments on stage where a spontaneous idea turned into something unforgettable?
Every concert feels unique because improvisation is influenced by the venue, audience, sound, and overall vibe of the evening. Some spontaneous ideas that emerged on stage became so special that we carried them into future shows as well.
Why do you think Indian fusion music is resonating so strongly with younger audiences today?
Not just fusion, even classical music is finding more listeners today. With Lakkshya, our idea has always been to bridge that gap for audiences unfamiliar with traditional music. Some of our compositions are rooted in ragas, but presented freshly, giving listeners a new experience while naturally introducing them to those musical foundations.
As musicians, what has been the most difficult phase in your journey so far, and what kept the band going through it?
One of the biggest challenges has been realising that a band is much more than just music. Alongside composing and performing, we’ve had to learn about human interactions, administration, branding, planning, and everything that comes with sustaining a project. What has kept us going is our shared love for music and our belief in what we’re building together. Every challenge has been a learning experience, and we’ve grown not only as musicians but also as individuals and as a team.
How do different creative opinions within the band influence and shape Lakkshya’s music?
Luckily, all of us are like-minded musicians, and that's probably why we came together as a band so naturally. We genuinely value each other's ideas and take every input seriously. We discuss, experiment, and carefully decide what works best for the music, and that mutual respect plays a big role in shaping our sound.
Future projects?
Our second album is currently on its way, and we're looking forward to taking our music back to Europe for our fourth tour this June-July. We're also planning a special launch event for the new album, while discussions and collaborations for our third album are already underway.