Massive fire erupts at helmet market in Hyderabad's Ameerpet, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a commercial helmet market in Hyderabad's Ameerpet area on Thursday, prompting a large-scale response from fire and emergency services. Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby establishments.

According to Hyderabad Fire Department officials, seven fire engines were deployed to tackle the fire. Authorities said the flames were brought under control after intensive firefighting operations.

"A fire broke out at a helmet market in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot and are engaged in controlling the fire. No casualties have been reported so far," a fire official said.

Police officials also confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or fatalities at the time of filing this report. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and further details are awaited.

The incident comes amid a series of recent fire accidents in the city. Earlier on Friday, a major fire erupted in a godown located inside a commercial building on Masab Tank Main Road. Three fire tenders, along with personnel from the local police and the Disaster Response Force (DRF), were deployed to bring the situation under control.