Suspended CISF constable held with 158 kilograms ganja in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills Task Force and SR Nagar police arrested a suspended CISF constable and seized 158 kg of ganja worth about Rs 79 lakh on Tuesday.

The accused, Panagudu Shiva Krishna (39), a native of Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly found transporting the contraband. Police also seized a Chevrolet Sail car and three mobile phones. Task Force DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said Shiva Krishna joined the Central Industrial Security Force in 2009 and was later deputed to the National Disaster Response Force.

According to police, burdened by financial debts, he entered the ganja trade on a commission basis and procured the contraband from cultivators in Odisha before supplying it to peddlers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Police alleged that he misused his position as a CISF constable by displaying his identity card at check-posts to avoid vehicle inspections.

Shiva was earlier arrested in 2025 in an NDPS case registered at the Dammapet police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and was subsequently suspended from service. After securing release from jail, he allegedly resumed drug trafficking activities. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the accused and remanded him to judicial custody.

SR Nagar police are investigating the case.