Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority directs builder to complete pending amenities at villas

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has directed M/s Balaji Constructions to complete all pending infrastructure and common amenities at the Balaji Elegancia villa project in Kompally.

The order came after a complaint filed by the Balaji Elegancia Villa Owners Mutually Aided Co-operative Maintenance Society, which alleged that several amenities promised in brochures and sale agreements had not been completed. These included a clubhouse, sewage and water treatment plants, 100% power backup and security infrastructure.

To assess the status of the project, TG-RERA commissioned an independent inspection by the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI). The inspection found that while several villas were occupied, key civic amenities and recreational facilities remained incomplete despite the project’s statutory completion deadline of September 1, 2024.

Invoking Sections 37 and 38 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, TG-RERA rejected the developer’s objections regarding the residents’ association’s standing and the project’s extension status.

The authority held that once more than two-thirds of units are occupied, the promoter has a non-negotiable obligation to provide all promised amenities and infrastructure.

The developer has been directed to complete the pending works within the timelines previously committed before the ESCI panel. For works whose deadlines have already expired, TG-RERA has granted a final 60-day period for completion.

The authority warned that failure to comply would attract penal action under Section 63 of the Act.