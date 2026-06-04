Telangana's CRMP Phase-II approved, to cost Rs 3,145 crore

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved Phase-II of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) in the Core Urban Region (CURE), sanctioning Rs 3,145 crore for road maintenance and upgradation works covering 1,045.01 km.

The administrative sanction includes Rs 2,230 crore for maintenance of 744.22 km of BT and CC roads covered under CRMP Phase-I through conventional methods, Rs 208 crore for 64.49 km of additional CC roads not covered in Phase-I, and Rs 707 crore for 236.30 km of additional BT roads to be upgraded using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology.

The expenditure for the programme will be met from the general funds of the respective municipal corporations.

Of the total allocation, GHMC will receive Rs 1,533 crore, CMC Rs 794 crore and MMC Rs 818 crore.

The government has authorised the GHMC commissioner to invite tenders for the entire CURE after obtaining technical sanctions for zone-wise estimates from the chief engineers of GHMC, CMC and MMC.

Two common tenders will be floated. The first, worth Rs 2,438 crore, will cover Category-A and Category-B road stretches, including BT and CC roads covered under Phase-I and additional CC roads. The second, worth Rs 707 crore, will cover Category-C road stretches comprising additional BT roads proposed under FDR technology.

The government has directed the GHMC commissioner to coordinate with the commissioners of CMC and MMC, as well as the Chief Engineer of Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), for the common tendering process across the entire CURE area.