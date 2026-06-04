Untamed and Unapologetic: Aseem Kapoor on Reimagining Satya Paul for a Global Audience

What will you be working on next?

This showcase marks the beginning of a new chapter, and there is enormous potential across ready-to-wear, menswear, collaborations, and more immersive creative projects. The focus is on building a stronger global conversation around the brand while continuing to evolve its print-led visual language in an authentic way. Menswear is just the beginning, and I’m excited to explore how Satya Paul’s distinctive perspective can continue to grow across categories and new forms of creative expression.



How would you define design in your own words?

Design is everything to me. It’s the art of turning ideas, emotions, and culture into meaningful forms that serve a practical purpose. The best design isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about creating something that resonates with people and leaves a lasting impression.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion, to me, is one of the most immediate forms of self-expression. It allows people to communicate who they are without saying a word.

The most interesting fashion isn’t about following trends; it’s about expressing individuality and creating a genuine connection between the person and what they’re wearing. I’ve always been drawn to fashion that feels authentic and emotionally driven. When clothing reflects personality, instinct, and confidence, it becomes much more than something we wear, it becomes a way of telling our story.