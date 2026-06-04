Zoo keepers of Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park shed light on life of jumbos

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika environmental education and awareness programme, the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad on Wednesday organised an educational talk show featuring animal keepers to teach visitors about wildlife conservation, with a specific focus on Indian elephants.

The zoo is home to four Indian elephants: one male, Vijay, and three females, Vanaja, Asha, and Sita. According to zoo authorities, these elephants live in one of the largest open-moated enclosures in NZP.

The area spans approximately eight acres, allowing the animals to roam freely without chains or restrictions. Animal keepers Raju, Venkat Rao, Sunain, and Abdul interacted with the public to explain various aspects of elephant life. They shared insights into elephant behaviour, feeding habits, lifespan and daily husbandry routines. The session also highlighted the critical importance of proper animal management and broader conservation efforts.

Speaking at the event, Curator J Vasantha, accompanied by Deputy Curator J Muralidhar and other zoo staff, emphasised the vital role that zoological parks play in wildlife conservation, captive breeding, and public education.

Zoo authorities noted that attendees learnt several lesser-known facts about the majestic mammals.