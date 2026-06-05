14 held as EAGLE busts international hydroponic ganja smuggling network in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A tip-off received through the EAGLE toll-free helpline (1908) helped authorities bust an international hydroponic cannabis smuggling syndicate operating between Thailand and India.

The operation, carried out between April and June, led to the arrest of 14 persons, including the alleged kingpin, Hemang Pramod Keluskar, a resident of Maharashtra. They seized 13.2 kg of the contraband.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya said the investigation began after a caller informed EAGLE that some youths from Hyderabad’s Old City were travelling frequently to Thailand. Technical surveillance revealed that they were meeting a Mumbai-based individual linked to the drug network.

On April 7, Hyderabad Customs officials intercepted one of the suspects, Mosin, at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after he arrived from Thailand. During questioning, Mosin disclosed that another person had travelled with him, though he did not know his identity. Using technical evidence, officials later tracked down and arrested Harshad.

Investigators subsequently unravelled the entire supply chain and arrested the remaining accused.

According to officials, many of the carriers were unaware that they were transporting cannabis. Recruiters allegedly targeted youths in need of money or employment, offering them payments to carry baggage from Thailand to India.