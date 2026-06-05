Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation flags fire safety violations

HYDERABAD: An inspection by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has revealed several fire safety violations at the Ameerpet commercial complex, where a major blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon.

According to GHMC officials, the affected G+2 commercial building houses 13 shops on the ground floor, including transport and mobile phone establishments, while the upper floors accommodate toy, garment and helmet shops. The structure measures approximately 130 ft by 10 ft.

Officials found that adequate fire safety equipment had not been installed or maintained in accordance with prescribed norms. The civic body noted multiple deficiencies that may have contributed to the severity of the incident.

HYDRAA teams assist in firefighting operations

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) joined Fire Department personnel in bringing the major fire at Ameerpet under control.

Upon receiving information, the HYDRAA Control Room immediately alerted DRF teams deployed in the field. Two officials and a team of 20 DRF personnel assisted firefighters in dousing the flames.

Senior HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya visited the site and reviewed the situation. Officials said the joint operation prevented the fire from escalating further.