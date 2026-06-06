A mehfil of memories and melodies

For Shailly, ghazals are deeply personal because Urdu poetry has always been part of her everyday life at home. “I sing ghazals because I love Urdu poetry and understand every couplet deeply. At home, we often quote Ghalib, Faiz, or Daag in conversations according to situations. Ghazals mean conversation, and it has to be both said and sung. Unless the singer enjoys the poetry and builds intimacy with the audience, the audience cannot enjoy it. That is why singing ghazals comes naturally to me,” she shares.