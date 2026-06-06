After Ameerpet fire, it’s the same run-of-the-mill response

HYDERABAD: The fire at a commercial building in Ameerpet has triggered a familiar response from authorities: inspections, review meetings, promises of stricter enforcement and fresh assurances that fire safety norms will be implemented.

The state government is now working on a comprehensive framework to strengthen fire safety regulations. However, similar measures have followed major fires in the past as well, yet recurring incidents continue to raise questions about how consistently safety norms are enforced.

Why do such measures gain urgency only after a major fire?

HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, who inspected the fire-hit shops at West Srinivasanagar near Maitrivanam on Friday, said outdated electrical wiring and excessive power consumption beyond sanctioned limits are among the leading causes of recurring fire accidents.

Preliminary findings suggest sparks from chimneys connected to a nearby mess may have contributed to the blaze, though a short circuit is also being examined. The observations have once again drawn attention to long-standing concerns over safety compliance in commercial establishments.

The government is now considering stricter monitoring of Fire NOCs, regular inspections and action against establishments that violate safety norms.

The bigger question is why so many buildings and commercial complexes continue to operate without Fire NOCs or in violation of safety regulations despite repeated fire incidents across the city. Ranganath acknowledged that many establishments either lack mandatory clearances or fail to comply with prescribed norms. HYDRAA and other departments are now expected to undertake inspections and enforce compliance.

Whether the latest drive results in sustained monitoring or follows the familiar pattern of heightened vigilance after a major accident remains to be seen.

For now, the Ameerpet fire has once again put the spotlight on a problem that resurfaces after every major blaze, only to fade from attention until the next one.