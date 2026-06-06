One of two Sudanese nationals tests negative for Ebola

HYDERABAD: Health authorities at Gandhi Hospital on Friday stated that the 35- year-old Sudanese national tested negative for Ebola while another suspected case, also a Sudanese national, has been isolated and shifted to Gandhi Hospital from a private hospital after developing fever.

According to hospital officials, test results received from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, ruled out any infection in the 35-year-old patient, who was kept under observation in an isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Telangana Health Damodara Raja Narasimha also confirmed the negative result on X.

Meanwhile, the second Sudanese national, a 22-year-old student, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital from Apollo Hospital, Nanakramguda, after developing fever while under quarantine. The student has been placed under observation in line with international travel health protocols, including monitoring for yellow fever-related concerns.

Officials said the second suspect patient’s samples have been sent to the Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology (CCMB) for testing, and results are awaited. If required, the samples may be forwarded to NIV, Pune, for confirmatory analysis.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vani, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said the second patient is clinically stable and continues to be monitored.

Dr Vamsi Krishna, Nodal Officer for Ebola Preparedness at Gandhi Hospital, said that the attendant who accompanied the second patient has not shown any symptoms and has been advised home quarantine as a precaution.