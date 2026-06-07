Dinner on the lake, heritage frames the menu

HYDERABAD: A visit to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ramappa Temple may soon offer more than a glimpse into Telangana’s rich history. Visitors could soon enjoy a meal on the waters of Ramappa lake, with the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) planning a floating restaurant that blends heritage, nature and leisure into a single experience.

Located about a kilometre from the historic temple, the proposed floating restaurant is expected to become one of the state’s most distinctive tourism attractions. Designed as a self-propelled, double-deck steel vessel, it will offer dining facilities, entertainment and space for private events, including birthday celebrations, family gatherings and corporate meetings.

Tourism officials believe the project will complement the growing popularity of the Rudreshwara temple, which draws thousands of visitors every year. By combining heritage tourism with hospitality and recreation, the initiative is expected to encourage visitors to spend more time in the area and help create a broader tourism circuit around the iconic site.

According to the proposed design, the vessel will be built in line with globally accepted passenger vessel standards, with emphasis on safety, stability and passenger comfort. It will have a dining capacity of 120 guests and a total onboard capacity of 150 persons, including crew members. The vessel will also house kitchen facilities, crew cabins, utility sections and other operational areas.