Making peaks bow to a flag and a dream

HYDERABAD: Twenty-two-year-old Bhukya Yashwanth from Mahbubabad is attempting something that even Rahul Gandhi’s 2022 cross-country march or LK Advani’s Ram Rath Yatra never came close to — reaching all 28 states and eight Union Territories of India.

What makes his mission even more remarkable is that he plans to unfurl the Indian Tricolour atop the highest peak in each state and UT.

At an age when many youngsters are still figuring out their careers, Yashwanth is chasing a dream that no Indian civilian has accomplished before. “I wanted to do something that had never been done by a civilian before. That is how the idea of Har Shikhar Par Tiranga was born,” Yashwanth tells TNIE.

He launched the expedition in 2025 and has since been climbing India’s highest peaks one by one. “Due to limited funding, the journey has taken longer than expected, but I am determined to complete it and hope to finish the expedition by the end of this year,” he adds.

Yashwanth’s mountaineering journey began in 2021 when he was in college. What started as a fascination with mountains soon evolved into a larger ambition. Within a few years, he had conquered some of the world’s most renowned peaks, including Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa; Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe; and Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia. He has also completed the Everest Base Camp trek and climbed many technical peaks above 6,000 metres in India.

Despite the challenges he faced across the different continents, he felt his heart was where home was. Soon after, he set himself a simple but ambitious goal — to climb the highest peak of every Indian state and UT and unfurl the national flag at each summit. “So far, no civilian has completed such an expedition.