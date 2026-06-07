Making peaks bow to a flag and a dream

HYDERABAD: Twenty-two-year-old Bhukya Yashwanth from Mahbubabad is attempting something that even Rahul Gandhi’s 2022 cross-country march or LK Advani’s Ram Rath Yatra never came close to — reaching all 28 states and eight Union Territories of India.
What makes his mission even more remarkable is that he plans to unfurl the Indian Tricolour atop the highest peak in each state and UT.
At an age when many youngsters are still figuring out their careers, Yashwanth is chasing a dream that no Indian civilian has accomplished before. “I wanted to do something that had never been done by a civilian before. That is how the idea of Har Shikhar Par Tiranga was born,” Yashwanth tells TNIE.
He launched the expedition in 2025 and has since been climbing India’s highest peaks one by one. “Due to limited funding, the journey has taken longer than expected, but I am determined to complete it and hope to finish the expedition by the end of this year,” he adds.
Yashwanth’s mountaineering journey began in 2021 when he was in college. What started as a fascination with mountains soon evolved into a larger ambition. Within a few years, he had conquered some of the world’s most renowned peaks, including Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa; Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe; and Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia. He has also completed the Everest Base Camp trek and climbed many technical peaks above 6,000 metres in India.
Despite the challenges he faced across the different continents, he felt his heart was where home was. Soon after, he set himself a simple but ambitious goal — to climb the highest peak of every Indian state and UT and unfurl the national flag at each summit. “So far, no civilian has completed such an expedition.
Army teams have undertaken similar missions, but no individual mountaineer has attempted to climb all the state high points of India,” he says.
The project has already taken him across much of the country. He has completed the state high points in six northeastern states, Goa and Rajasthan, among others. Every expedition is being documented through cinematic films showcasing the geography, biodiversity, culture and communities surrounding these mountains.
“I want people to see these places through my journey. Every mountain has a story, every village has a culture and every summit teaches something new,” the 22-year-old shares.
Among his notable achievements is becoming the first civilian to summit the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh, a feat rarely attempted because of its remoteness and challenging terrain.
Celebrating heroes
An important chapter in his journey took place recently in Ladakh, where he travelled to prepare for some of the more demanding climbs that lie ahead. Several of the remaining state high points involve elevations approaching 7,000 metres and highly technical terrain. To gain additional high-altitude experience, he planned an expedition to three peaks above 6,000 metres.
The expedition targeted Mt Kiager Ri (6,100m), Mt Nomads (6,125m) and an unnamed virgin peak rising to approximately 6,037 metres. However, the mountains tested him from the very beginning.
At the base camp of Mt Kiager, his oxygen saturation level dropped drastically to 66. Severe altitude sickness and intense headaches forced him to abandon the summit attempt and descend. For many mountaineers, turning back can feel like failure. But in high-altitude climbing, knowing when to retreat is often the difference between life and death. “When my oxygen level dropped, I realised I had to make a decision. In mountaineering, the mountain will always be there. Your life is more important than a summit,” he recalls.
After recovering, he successfully summited Mt Nomads, which stands above 6,125 metres. Then came the defining moment of the expedition. His third objective was an unnamed and unclimbed peak in Ladakh. With no established route, summit record or previous climbers to follow, Yashwanth and his small alpine-style team navigated the mountain independently, fixing ropes and opening the route themselves.
When he finally stood on the summit, he became one of the first known climbers to successfully ascend the peak. The achievement carried a deeper purpose as well.
Following consultations with local communities and village representatives, Yashwanth proposed naming the mountain “Mount Vinod Kumar Chama” in honour of Flying Officer Vinod Kumar Chama and his service to the nation. The proposal has been submitted through the appropriate channels, including the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.
“I wanted the peak to honour someone who gave his life for the country at a young age. Mountains live forever, and so should the memory of such heroes,” he says.
Funding remains one of the biggest challenges. Unlike mainstream sports, mountaineering receives limited sponsorship support. Many expeditions require months of planning and substantial expenditure. A 6,000-metre expedition in India can cost around `2 lakh, while international climbs require significantly more. An Everest expedition can cost upwards of `45 lakh.
To sustain his missions, Yashwanth approaches companies, government departments and sponsors. Several governors from different states have supported his efforts over the years, while private companies have backed selected expeditions.
His recent Ladakh expedition, which included documentary production, reportedly cost around `10 lakh. “Getting sponsorship is sometimes harder than climbing the mountain itself. We approach hundreds of organisations and only a few come forward to support us,” he says.
Everest elusive
Despite conquering several formidable mountains, one dream remains unrealised — Mount Everest.
He had hoped to attempt the world’s highest peak this year but could not secure the necessary funding in time. The dream, however, remains very much alive.
“Mount Everest is definitely part of my journey. I couldn’t attempt it this year because of funding issues, but I will keep preparing and hopefully make it there soon,” he says.