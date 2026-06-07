Nepali couple among four arrested in robbery case

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri police arrested four persons, including a Nepali couple, in connection with a robbery at Jawaharnagar. The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh, his wife Meena alias Mamatha, Kiran, all from Nepal, and Daniel Charoh from Darjeeling in West Bengal.

According to police, the robbery took place on May 11 at the residence of an elderly couple. The accused allegedly tied the hands and legs of the couple and administered an intoxicating substance before escaping with about 60 tolas of gold ornaments, 15 kg of silver articles, USD 3,000, two mobile phones and other valuables.

Police said Meena had allegedly secured another accused, Sabeena, employment as a housemaid at the victims’ residence. On the day of the offence, taking advantage of a birthday celebration in the servants’ quarters, five members of the gang allegedly entered the house while others waited outside the gated community to assist in their escape.

Following the incident, six special teams were formed and footage from nearly 255 CCTV cameras was analysed. Police conducted searches in New Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Nepal before arresting four key accused.

Police found that fingerprints recovered from the crime scene matched those of Meena alias Mamatha. Investigators also discovered that Meena and Rajesh were previously involved in a house-breaking case registered at Moinabad police station in 2023.

‘Mee Suraksha’

In the wake of the incident, the Malkajgiri Commissionerate of Police launched a special community safety initiative titled “Mee Suraksha”, under which police personnel are conducting door-to-door verification of domestic servants, housemaids, drivers, caretakers, watchmen and other household staff. Police said details of 39,270 domestic workers had already been collected under the initiative, including 1,276 Nepali nationals.