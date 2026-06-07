Pre-monsoon rains soak Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers lashed several parts of Greater Hyderabad on Saturday evening, bringing relief from the summer heat and significantly lowering temperatures.

The day began on a hot note, with temperatures remaining high through the morning. Cloud cover increased by noon, creating favourable conditions for rainfall later in the day.

While the showers cooled the city, they also led to traffic congestion on major roads, particularly across the IT corridor, including Hitec City, Gachibowli and Madhapur, besides Punjagutta and Banjara Hills.

Rainfall was reported from Charminar, Ameerpet, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Hitec City, Madhapur, Secunderabad, Quthbullapur, Balanagar, Miyapur, Nizampet, Ameenpur, Patancheru, RC Puram, Madinaguda and Lingampally. Many areas received between 10 mm and 40 mm of rainfall.

Moderate to heavy showers were also recorded in Khairatabad, Koti and Dilsukhnagar. Other localities, including Uppal, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Golconda, also witnessed rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported at a few locations, prompting traffic police to advise commuters to remain cautious and use alternative routes wherever possible.

The IMD, Hyderabad, has issued a yellow alert for the city. According to the forecast, rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are likely to continue till June 9. The southwest monsoon is also expected to enter Telangana next week.

Several districts across the state, including Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar, also received rainfall, while isolated showers were reported from Medak, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Adilabad and Nirmal.