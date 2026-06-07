Sudanese national tests negative for Ebola

HYDERABAD: Health authorities at Gandhi Hospital on Saturday confirmed that a second Sudanese national under observation has tested negative for Ebola.

Hospital officials said the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, ruled out Ebola infection in the 22-year-old student, who is pursuing higher education at a private university in Hyderabad. The student was initially admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Nanakramguda, for yellow fever treatment and later developed a fever. Given his recent travel history to an African country, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital and placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The development comes a day after another suspected case involving a 35-year-old man, who was flagged during routine thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), also tested negative for Ebola.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vamsi Krishna, nodal officer for Ebola preparedness at Gandhi Hospital, said both patients had tested negative and would be discharged soon.