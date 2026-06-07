Women reply to naysayers with driving licences in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Women Safety Wing (WSW), Telangana, launched Sthree Ride, a women drivers’ initiative under the Stand With Her campaign on Saturday. DGP CV Anand and WSW chief Charu Sinha inaugurated the programme, where they handed over 50 electric bikes and four electric autorickshaws to women drivers.

The initiative has been taken to empower women and address the frequent women safety complaints from transport facilities, including Metro, buses and bike taxis. The DGP told the women drivers not to give up for at least six months.

Charu Sinha said that the initiative was important because “we keep getting frequent complaints about misbehaviour from buses, cabs, Metro, bikes and other transport facilities”.

One of the beneficiaries, Nalla Lovely from Saidabad, told TNIE, “Women are belittled everywhere. My own family would discourage me and prevent me from becoming a driver. With the help of WSW’s Sthree Ride initiative, I will be able to give a befitting reply to all those who said that women can’t drive.”

“My biggest detractor is my own brother. After hearing that I was going to become a driver, he mocked me, saying how many people I was going to kill in accidents. I will give him a befitting reply with my driving licence,” she added.