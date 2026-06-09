A slice of Seoul in Hyderabad

The event was designed almost like a story unfolding floor by floor, with each level carrying its own mood and personality. Rather than presenting culture as something to be simply observed, the organisers wanted people to participate in it through food, fashion, beauty, workshops and performances. “Because culture isn’t one-dimensional. You don’t just watch it, you taste it, wear it, try it on your own skin. We wanted people to engage with East Asian culture from every angle rather than observe it from a distance. Bringing all of it under one roof turns a night out into something you actually participate in,” Priyanjana explains.