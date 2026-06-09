A soulful evening of Papon’s classics

As the lights dimmed at Shilpakala Vedika for Shaam-E-Mehfil with Papon, a quiet excitement swept through the crowd. What followed was not just a concert but an evening of stories, ghazals and melodies wrapped in Papon’s soulful voice. Families arrived, groups of friends settled into their seats, and music lovers of all ages waited expectantly for an evening that promised nostalgia, poetry and timeless melodies.
Then Papon walked onto the stage. What followed over the next two hours felt less like a performance and more like a conversation between an artist and his audience. With his trademark warmth, humour and effortless charm, the singer quickly dissolved the invisible barrier that often exists between stage and crowd. He joked with listeners, shared stories, encouraged singalongs and, most importantly, made everyone feel included.
While his stage presence drew people in, it was his voice that truly held them captive. Rich, earthy and deeply emotive, it carries both intimacy and power. The same quality that has made songs like Jiyein Kyun, Humnava, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Kyon and Bulleya beloved over the years was on full display that evening.
And as the evening unfolded, the connection between the artist and the audience became incrasingly visible across the auditorium. The audience responded in kind. Some sang along softly. Others swayed gently in their seats. A few instinctively reached for their phones whenever a favourite song began, only to put them down moments later and lose themselves in the music instead.
The concert moved effortlessly between Bollywood melodies and ghazals, creating a mood that was at once reflective and celebratory. When Papon sang Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho, the hall fell into a hushed silence. Moments later, applause echoed through the venue. The audience wasn’t merely listening; they were grooving to every lyric.
The ghazals added another layer to the evening. Papon’s recitation of the sher, “Yaar khafa ho jaana hum se, sach toh kehna banta hai, tum jaiso ka hum jaiso ke dil mein rehna banta hai,” drew appreciative smiles from listeners who savoured every line. Later came another memorable moment when he shared, “Apne khilaaf apna kirdaar mat banana, main pul bana raha hoon, tu deewaar mat banana,” before easing into the song Apne Khilaaf.
The audience welcomed each offering with enthusiasm. Every sher, ghazal and song found its audience. At one point, Papon delighted fans further by announcing that he would be releasing seven new ghazals the following week, prompting cheers across the hall.
Among those captivated by the evening was Pooja Vishwanadhan, who described the experience as far more immersive than she had anticipated. “It was nice, and very divine. He was incredibly interactive, which I wasn’t expecting at all, and that made the experience even more special. He made us laugh, sing and groove along with him. It felt like the complete package, and overall, it was a very beautiful evening,” she said.
Like many in the audience, she had been waiting for certain songs. And describing her overall experience, she shared, “We all waited for Bulleya and Ranjish Hi Sahi, and he did perform them towards the end, which was really wonderful. The best and my favourite part of the whole show, of course, was Papon himself. I think he is very underrated. I feel that his on-screen presence and studio recordings do not fully do justice to who he is as a performer. He is so much more powerful in person. This is the era of auto-tune, but the way he was absolutely organic and natural was amazing. His voice has that Northeast earthiness, and it is incredible. I think I would want to revisit his shows even if he sang the same songs again.”
By the time Ranjish Hi Sahi arrived, the audience seemed completely immersed. The anticipation that had quietly built throughout the evening finally found release. And when Papon chose Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo as the closing song, it felt like the perfect farewell, tender, familiar and impossible to rush.
In an age of distractions and endless scrolling, Papon managed to create something increasingly rare: a room full of people completely present in the moment, united by music, poetry and a voice that made time seem to slow down for just a little while.