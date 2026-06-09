A soulful evening of Papon’s classics

Like many in the audience, she had been waiting for certain songs. And describing her overall experience, she shared, “We all waited for Bulleya and Ranjish Hi Sahi, and he did perform them towards the end, which was really wonderful. The best and my favourite part of the whole show, of course, was Papon himself. I think he is very underrated. I feel that his on-screen presence and studio recordings do not fully do justice to who he is as a performer. He is so much more powerful in person. This is the era of auto-tune, but the way he was absolutely organic and natural was amazing. His voice has that Northeast earthiness, and it is incredible. I think I would want to revisit his shows even if he sang the same songs again.”