Monsoon: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to survey dilapidated buildings

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct a citywide survey of dilapidated buildings, unsafe compound walls and ongoing cellar excavation works as part of its monsoon preparedness measures.

Deputy municipal commissioners and assistant city planners have been directed to identify vulnerable structures and excavation sites and take preventive steps ahead of heavy rains. GHMC warned that negligence compromising public safety would invite disciplinary action.

Field staff have been asked to compile a list of unsafe structures for structural stability assessments by the Engineering Wing. Based on the findings, notices will be issued to owners and occupiers under the GHMC Act.

Officials have been instructed to evacuate occupants, seal premises, erect barricades and display caution notices wherever buildings are found to be highly unsafe.

The chief engineer (Maintenance) has been directed to expedite stability reports and initiate action, including demolition of unsafe structures and compound walls where required.

No new cellar excavations

GHMC has also suspended new cellar excavation permissions during the monsoon and ordered inspections of all ongoing excavation works to verify approvals and compliance with safety norms.

Officials will assess the impact on neighbouring structures and ensure developers provide retaining walls, soil strengthening and barricading.

Developers violating safety norms could face stoppage of work, cancellation of permissions and licences, and criminal action. Excavated portions may also be filled up.