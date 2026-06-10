OG ganja smuggling racket busted, three held

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force, in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Customs officials, has busted an international OG ganja smuggling network operating between Bangkok and India. A woman arriving from Bangkok was intercepted, leading investigators to an alleged syndicate recruiting carriers to transport narcotics across international borders.

Officials said Challil Puthanpurayil Nafsheed alias Alex, a Kerala native, allegedly lured Hyderabad-based junior artist Doddi Suri Kala (42) into smuggling OG weed from Thailand. Based on intelligence inputs, EAGLE secured a Look-Out Circular against the accused and alerted NCB officials.

On June 6, Suri Kala was intercepted at Hyderabad airport after arriving from Bangkok. During a baggage check, NCB officials allegedly seized 2.15 kg of OG weed concealed in her luggage. She told investigators she had been persuaded to make repeated trips abroad and was allegedly paid Rs 20,000 per trip.

Investigators said two other women linked to the network were caught at Bengaluru and Chennai airports. Efforts are on to trace Nafsheed, his associate Raju Biswas and other handlers.