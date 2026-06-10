Taking fertility awareness beyond city limits

A quiet crisis is unfolding across India — not in hospitals, but in homes, workplaces, and wedding halls, where young couples are unknowingly trading their fertility window for career goals, delayed marriages, and child-free lifestyles. By the time many realise it, biology has already caught up. For two decades, Dr Krishna Chaitanya Mantravadi, scientific head and clinical embryologist at Oasis Fertility, has watched this pattern unfold. Through the Oasis Janani Yatra, a pioneering mobile fertility clinic that has travelled across nine states and hundreds of towns, he is taking fertility awareness directly to communities.