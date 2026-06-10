Telangana: Transport squads seize 211 vehicles

HYDERABAD: As many as 211 vehicles were seized on the first day of the special enforcement drive against transport violations on Tuesday. The inspections began following directions from Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Officials said the vehicles were seized for non-payment of quarterly road taxes, lack of valid fitness certificates and overloading.

The Transport department has constituted 12 special mobile squads to crack down on violations across Telangana. Of the 12 squads, 10 will function at the erstwhile district level, while two state-level teams will conduct inspections across Telangana. Each squad comprises four Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs).

The district-level teams will operate within their jurisdictions, while the state-level squads will undertake enforcement drives statewide. The department said the campaign aims to improve compliance with transport laws, enhance road safety and prevent revenue losses. It warned that strict action would continue against vehicle owners and operators found violating regulations and urged transport operators to comply with all statutory requirements to avoid penalties.