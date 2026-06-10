TimeVallée Brings Global Luxury Watch Experience to Hyderabad

Time is one of life’s most valuable assets, and luxury watchmakers have long celebrated its significance through craftsmanship and innovation. Bringing together some of the world’s most prestigious watch brands under one roof, TimeVallée, the global luxury watch destination, has now opened its doors in Hyderabad. In conversation with CE, co-founders Gaurav Bhatia and Bharat Kapoor, along with Héléne Maslin, deputy chief executive officer of TimeVallée, spoke about the brand’s vision, its Hyderabad debut, and what watch enthusiasts can expect from the new store.
Speaking about TimeVallée’s global presence and the luxury watch experience it offers, Héléne Maslin said, “TimeVallée has an international presence with around 52 stores across 17 countries. Anyone looking to purchase a watch will find something that suits them here. Every watch is presented thoughtfully, and the idea is to bring together around 20 prestigious brands while allowing each one to maintain its own identity. We didn’t want to open a store simply for the sake of expansion; we wanted to create a destination that people could genuinely access and enjoy.”
When asked why Hyderabad was chosen for the brand’s latest Indian expansion, Gaurav Bhatia explained, “Hyderabad was one of the first cities we considered when we started exploring opportunities in India. Bharat and I visited the city in 2021 to scout locations. We found suitable spaces in Bengaluru and Chennai fairly quickly, but in Hyderabad, it took a little longer to find the perfect location. Once we found the right fit, everything fell into place.”
The store’s design combines TimeVallée’s signature global aesthetic with local influences. Elaborating on the interiors, Bharat Kapoor said, “TimeVallée stores around the world follow a fairly uniform design philosophy. Here, we have incorporated two key architectural elements — Swiss watchmaking heritage and local influences. We have also created a lounge area for visitors. Our goal was to add something distinctive while maintaining the brand’s identity.”
On the range of brands available at the Hyderabad store, Gaurav noted, “We are also introducing brands such as TAG Heuer and others to a wider audience in India. Hyderabad already has a strong customer base for luxury watches. Many customers previously travelled to Mumbai to make their purchases, so it felt like the right time to establish a presence here. In fact, one of our clients played a role in helping us secure this location. Today, we house 32 watchmaking brands, with collections starting from around Rs 80,000 and extending into the ultra-luxury segment.”
What sets the Hyderabad outlet apart from other TimeVallée stores is its unique architectural character. “The architecture reflects something of Hyderabad itself,” Bharat said, adding, “It has a villa-like setting, and we made a conscious effort to retain the original stone structure that existed on the property. We have blended our global concept with the existing design, creating a space that feels both contemporary and rooted in its surroundings.”