TimeVallée Brings Global Luxury Watch Experience to Hyderabad

Speaking about TimeVallée’s global presence and the luxury watch experience it offers, Héléne Maslin said, “TimeVallée has an international presence with around 52 stores across 17 countries. Anyone looking to purchase a watch will find something that suits them here. Every watch is presented thoughtfully, and the idea is to bring together around 20 prestigious brands while allowing each one to maintain its own identity. We didn’t want to open a store simply for the sake of expansion; we wanted to create a destination that people could genuinely access and enjoy.”

When asked why Hyderabad was chosen for the brand’s latest Indian expansion, Gaurav Bhatia explained, “Hyderabad was one of the first cities we considered when we started exploring opportunities in India. Bharat and I visited the city in 2021 to scout locations. We found suitable spaces in Bengaluru and Chennai fairly quickly, but in Hyderabad, it took a little longer to find the perfect location. Once we found the right fit, everything fell into place.”