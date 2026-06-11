16th century murals found in Kolanupaka temple

HYDERABAD: A set of murals has been identified on the ceiling of the mantapa at the historic Kolanupaka Someswara Temple, drawing attention to a relatively less documented aspect of Telangana’s temple art tradition.

According to the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB), similar paintings have been previously reported on stone-slab ceilings at temples in Pillalamarri and Ghanpur (Kota Gullu). Historical references also mention murals at the Rachakonda Ramalayam and the Brahmanavada Shiva Temple in Bhuvanagiri.

Siripuram Narendra, a KTCB member, was the first one to notice the paintings. Following the discovery, team members Sriramoju Haragopal, Mullakkala Ravi Kumar, Kunde Ganesh and Panga Megharaj conducted a field study and documented the artwork.

KTCB convener Sriramoju Haragopal said the paintings appear to depict scenes from a Yakshagana performance tradition. “These are narrative paintings. One of the scenes depicts Vishvabrahma being carried in a procession, and the name is written above the figure in Telugu,” he told TNIE.