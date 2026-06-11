16th century murals found in Kolanupaka temple

HYDERABAD: A set of murals has been identified on the ceiling of the mantapa at the historic Kolanupaka Someswara Temple, drawing attention to a relatively less documented aspect of Telangana’s temple art tradition.
According to the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB), similar paintings have been previously reported on stone-slab ceilings at temples in Pillalamarri and Ghanpur (Kota Gullu). Historical references also mention murals at the Rachakonda Ramalayam and the Brahmanavada Shiva Temple in Bhuvanagiri.
Siripuram Narendra, a KTCB member, was the first one to notice the paintings. Following the discovery, team members Sriramoju Haragopal, Mullakkala Ravi Kumar, Kunde Ganesh and Panga Megharaj conducted a field study and documented the artwork.
KTCB convener Sriramoju Haragopal said the paintings appear to depict scenes from a Yakshagana performance tradition. “These are narrative paintings. One of the scenes depicts Vishvabrahma being carried in a procession, and the name is written above the figure in Telugu,” he told TNIE.
According to the team, inscriptions found in the paintings have helped estimate the murals’ age. Haragopal said the style of Telugu script dates back to the 16th or 17th century.
Several names and labels remain visible in the murals, including Eraya, Sharabha and Sangarolu. “Chemical treatment of the murals may help uncover more names, inscriptions and other details that are currently not clearly visible,” Haragopal said.
The team noted that temple murals were once more widespread across the region, but many have disappeared. “It is difficult to estimate how many such murals existed in Telangana’s temples and how many have been lost. The surviving examples need to be documented and preserved,” he said.
The researchers have urged the Department of Heritage to undertake conservation measures at the site. They said scientific preservation of the paintings would help protect the artwork and contribute to the study of Telangana’s cultural and artistic history.