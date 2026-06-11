Amaal Mallik Promises a High-Energy Hyderabad Show: ‘Everyone Will Witness Something Cool’

There is something effortlessly warm about speaking with Amaal Mallik. Even over a call, his enthusiasm is palpable — the kind that comes not from rehearsed answers but from someone who genuinely loves what he does. The composer and singer behind chart-toppers like Sooraj Dooba Hain, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Kar Gayi Chull, Soch Na Sake, Bol Do Na Zara, Sab Tera, and the indie favourites Chal Wahan Jaate Hain and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon has gifted Bollywood some of its most enduring melodies. With his Hyderabad performances at Quake Arena on June 12 and 13 drawing closer, Amaal is brimming with excitement.