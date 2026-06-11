Hyderabad couple held for trying to sell 12-day-old baby for Rs 1.7 lakh, infant rescued

HYDERABAD: Citing financial difficulties and the child’s physical disability, the biological parents of a 12-day-old infant boy attempted to sell him through mediators to a childless couple for Rs 1.7 lakh.

The illegal transfer was foiled by the Women and Child Welfare (WCW) department and police, who rescued the infant and placed him under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Based on a complaint lodged by WCW official K Ramu, Kulsumpura police registered a Zero FIR under Section 143(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. The case was later transferred to Nandigama police station, where the offence falls under territorial jurisdiction.

According to the inquiry, the infant was born on May 28 at a private hospital in Tukkuguda to Mohan and his wife Sandhya. Investigators found that the couple, allegedly struggling financially and concerned about the child’s disability, agreed to hand over the baby to Padma Paltiya, a relative of Mohan.