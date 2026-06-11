Hyderabad realty businessman shoots wife dead over suspected infidelity in Malkajgiri

HYDERABAD: Suspecting fidelity, a 49-year-old real estate businessman allegedly shot dead his wife at their residence in Maruthi Nagar, Malkajgiri, in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused, Damera Arun Kumar, had earlier been arrested in a firearms case by Amberpet police.

According to police, the victim, Nisha Rani (38), died from a head injury she sustained as Arun shot her three times.

Malkajgiri ACP V Yadagiri Reddy stated that police received information around 5.30 am that a woman had been killed using a firearm. A police team rushed to the spot and found Nisha dead.

Police said Arun had initially married Swarnalatha, Nisha Rani’s elder sister. He later married Nisha, following which Swarnalatha returned to her parents’ house, where she has been residing since.

Investigators said Arun had allegedly been suspecting Nisha Rani of having relationships with other men and frequently harassed her over the issue. On Wednesday morning, he allegedly shot her dead at their residence.

Arun Kumar’s mother, who lives in an adjacent room, told the media that she heard Nisha screaming. By the time she reached the room, Nisha had already been killed.

Police further said Arun was arrested by Amberpet police on March 9 in a firearms possession case. Though the weapon involved in that case was seized, he was later granted bail and the investigation remains under way.

A case has been registered against Arun under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25(1)(a) and 27 of the Arms Act. Further probe is under way.