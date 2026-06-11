HYDRAA Commissioner orders steps to end IT corridor waterlogging

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday inspected flood-prone areas in the IT corridor following the recent heavy rains and directed officials to ensure that stormwater from the IKEA and Gachibowli catchments is diverted directly into Khajaguda Lake.

He observed that rainwater was flowing onto roads and into Malkam Cheruvu, causing flooding at several locations.

Ranganath ordered the development of a proper drainage network and announced the deployment of Monsoon Emergency Teams (METs) across the city. He also directed the immediate desilting of flood channels clogged with silt. Stressing long-term solutions, he said sewage should be routed to STPs while stormwater should flow into lakes. He called for the integrated development of lakes, nalas and drains, and asked HYDRAA, municipal and irrigation officials to coordinate efforts to curb recurring waterlogging in the IT corridor.

15 acres fenced

HYDRAA has secured 15 acres of prime government land worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore near Cyber Towers in Madhapur by fencing the property and installing signboards following a recent high court order. The land in Khanamet village had been under dispute for nearly a decade after ownership claims were made using allegedly forged documents. Acting on HC directions, HYDRAA secured the land on Wednesday.