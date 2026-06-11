Interior designer held for peddling MDMA in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force, in coordination with Shadnagar police, on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old drug peddler and seized 20 grams of MDMA from his possession.

The accused, Mohit Kumar, an interior designer, became addicted to ganja in 2018 and procured it from suppliers in Dhoolpet. In May 2023, he was arrested in an NDPS case registered at S Kota Police Station in Andhra Pradesh for possession and transportation of ganja and spent three months in Visakhapatnam Central Jail.

Police said that during a business trip to Bengaluru in February 2024, he developed an addiction to narcotic drugs and later began procuring and selling drugs sourced from peddlers in Bengaluru. He was subsequently arrested in separate cases registered by Petbasheerabad police and Malkajgiri Excise police.

Investigators said Mohit travelled from Agra to Bengaluru on June 7 and purchased 20 grams of MDMA on June 9 after paying Rs 20,000 in advance. While returning to Hyderabad on Wednesday, he was intercepted by police, who seized the contraband and arrested him.