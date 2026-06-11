Love, Patience and New Beginnings

Love stories have a unique ability to stay with us long after we turn the final page. For Srividya Ashrit, an IT professional and life coach, writing When Love Waited was an opportunity to explore the meaning of love, relationships, and emotional maturity in today’s world.
How did your writing journey begin?
My journey started through life coaching. My sister, Sirnidhi, who is also an author, encouraged me to try writing. Initially, I wasn’t confident, but I wanted to do something different. Since mine was a love marriage, I felt inspired to write a love story. I wanted the book to reflect the realities of modern relationships. Today, many people rush into relationships without understanding what they truly want. Through the story, I wanted to highlight the importance of self-respect, boundaries, and meaningful connections. The book also touches upon family relationships, including the bond between a father and daughter.
How did the title When Love Waited come about?
The title reflects the journey of the characters, who demonstrate patience and commitment in love. While the story is fictional, a few incidents are inspired by real-life experiences that I have reimagined within the narrative.
Why did you choose a college romance as the starting point?
The teenage and college years are when people first experience strong emotions and attraction. At that age, many are still discovering what love really means. I felt it was the perfect setting for a story about emotional growth and relationships.
What were the biggest challenges while writing?
I revised every chapter multiple times, constantly reading it from a reader’s perspective. My goal was to make the story relatable and emotionally engaging. I realised that natural conversations between characters would connect better with readers than lengthy descriptions.
How long did it take to complete the book?
The idea had been with me for a long time, but I began writing seriously in August 2025. Once I had a rough draft and a clear message in mind, it took around three to four months to complete the manuscript. I spent many evenings writing, revising, and refining the story.
How did you balance writing with your career and family life?
It wasn’t easy. After spending more than 12 years in the IT industry, I wanted to explore my creative side. Writing became a source of peace for me. As a working professional and a mother, life can be hectic, but writing helped me relax and express myself. My husband, Sanjeev Ashrit, was one of my biggest supporters. He read my early chapters and encouraged me to continue.
Who inspires you as a writer?
I admire Chetan Bhagat because of his simple and accessible writing style. I wanted my book to be easy to read and relatable for everyone.
Will there be another book?
Yes, I would love to write another book. I haven’t decided on the subject yet, but I am definitely looking forward to my next writing journey.