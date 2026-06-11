Love, Patience and New Beginnings

Why did you choose a college romance as the starting point?

The teenage and college years are when people first experience strong emotions and attraction. At that age, many are still discovering what love really means. I felt it was the perfect setting for a story about emotional growth and relationships.



What were the biggest challenges while writing?

I revised every chapter multiple times, constantly reading it from a reader’s perspective. My goal was to make the story relatable and emotionally engaging. I realised that natural conversations between characters would connect better with readers than lengthy descriptions.



How long did it take to complete the book?

The idea had been with me for a long time, but I began writing seriously in August 2025. Once I had a rough draft and a clear message in mind, it took around three to four months to complete the manuscript. I spent many evenings writing, revising, and refining the story.

