Telangana to see light to heavy rain for three days, but heat likely to persist

HYDERABAD: Light to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places across Telangana over the next three days, according to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

The weather office said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further over parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, and additional areas of the Bay of Bengal, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next three to four days.

Meteorologists said a cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka and adjoining areas has merged with a trough extending from the central Bay of Bengal across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Karnataka to coastal Karnataka, between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Another trough extends from a cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh to Vidarbha via Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh at about 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in several districts of Telangana over the next three days. Maximum temperatures across the state are expected to remain largely unchanged during the period.