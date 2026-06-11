We’re Still Losing the Battle: India’s First Female Cybercrime Investigator Sounds the Alarm

What was the biggest challenge you faced while breaking into this field?

Initially, it was my own ignorance and the absence of mentors. Every mistake had to be figured out alone. There was constant uncertainty because I only saw small pieces of larger cases and never knew where they fit. Financially, things were difficult. The government and its agencies were the primary clients, while peers in other fields seemed to be doing much better. I couldn’t explain my work to others, and I didn’t know where it would lead. Yet every day felt exciting, and by evening I felt I had done something worthwhile. I used to ask my grandfather, ‘When will I make money? When will I order something without checking the price?’ His answer was always the same: ‘One day I’ll be known as your grandfather.’

